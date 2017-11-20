Sevier County Wildfires: Lessons Learned

The first communication between national park officials and the Gatlinburg Fire Department happened around 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, 2016.

"Our information pointed to the fact that if the fire were to make it to city limits, it would be in the area of Mynatt Park," said Gatlinburg Fire Chief Greg Miller. "That's why we assembled all the fire resources in and around that area. To protect... Mynatt Park, Savage Gardens and Davenport."

However, there were fires already reported in the park and some popping up in Gatlinburg itself. Miller said every time there was a fire reported in a another area, officials went door-to-door to alert residents.

"You didn't know where the fires was going to go until it wen there," Miller said. "There was no coordination to where the fire popped up."

Miller said not a single person responding to the fires that day would've predicted the end result of the firestorm.

"It was a very dynamic situation. We were taking things as they came and beginning to expand the evacuations as needed," Miller said. "There was no discussion [of a full evacuation] prior to the point the evacuations were made."

Around 10 p.m. after a full evacuation was ordered, the command center itself had to be evacuated as the fire approached the City of Gatlinburg Service Center.

"We received a notification from one of the on-scene commanders that the fire was progressing our way," said Miller. "It didn't seem like they were going to be able to stop it and they suggested we evacuate the emergency operations center."

"[My firefighters] saw things that night that they had never seen before and a lot of them had very strong feelings that they would not make it home to see their spouse or their children. And they were pushing through areas that their training their entire careers had told them not to go. That this is a no-go situation but they continued to go," Miller said. "But you know what, the night of the Nov. 28, not a single firefighter, not a single police officer, not a single paramedic or rescue personnel ever asked to be excused from duty because their own house was burning down or their parents' house was burning down. The just continued to press on, to serve this community, its citizens and its visitors."