2017 high school football scores
Live football scores for high school teams in East Tennessee.
2017 high school football week 1 highlights
High school football highlights from WATE 6 On Your Side.
Player of the week
Each week WATE 6 On Your Side and Fox Toyota want to celebrate the best talent in high school football.
Friday Night Hits tailgate locations
Join WATE 6 On Your Side to celebrate from 5-7:30 p.m. on Fridays.
Area high school football teams clash in jamborees
While the games won’t matter until next week, the high school football jamboree season has arrived.
Clinton football program penalized for TSSAA violation
Clinton High School administration is penalizing their football team after a student was allowed to play in a spring scrimmage and practice …
Gatlinburg-Pittman hires new head football coach
Gatlinburg-Pittman High School has hired Derek Rang as their new head football coach.
Hardin Valley Acedemy’s Thomas Clay commits to Wingate University
Signing day is in the books, but that didn’t mean every Knoxville-area athlete made their final decision.
TSSAA keeps BlueCross Bowl in Cookeville through 2020
All roads to a high school football state championship will continue to lead to Cookeville.
Clinton introduces Randy McKamey, announces plans for new facility
High School football in East Tennessee will look a bit different next season as we’ll see some similar faces in new homes.
Maryville High School appoints new head football coach
Maryville City Schools appointed Derek Hunt as their new head varsity coach.
West High School football coach resigns
West High School head football coach Jeff Harig resigned this afternoon after two seasons with the Rebels.
Memphis East beats Knoxville Central 27-3 for Class 4A title
Timothy Taylor ran for 119 yards and two touchdowns, and Memphis East broke open what had been a defensive matchup as it beat Knoxville Cent…
Tennessee Class 3A championship: Alcoa 45, Liberty Tech 12
Coltton Wright ran 18 times for 161 yards and two touchdowns on Friday night, as Alcoa ran away from Liberty Tech Magnet for a 45-12 victory…
Farragut wins Class 5A championship with 28-point comeback
Cooper Hardin ran for 164 yards and three touchdowns, including a 20-yarder with 5:07 left in the fourth quarter that helped Farragut cap an…
Greenback falls 62-27 in DI Class 1A state title game
The Greenback Cherokees were in search of redemption from last year’s runner-up finish, but the Dresden Lions proved too much offensively sc…
Defensive rally falls short for Webb Spartans in state title game
It was a defensive showdown in the opening game of the BlueCross Bowl in Cookeville, Tennessee. The Webb Spartans took on Memphis-area team …
5 Knoxville-area athletes bring home Mr. Football honors
The TSSAA honored 34 athletes at the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards luncheon on Monday at Nissan Stadium.
5 East Tennessee teams to play in 2016 BlueCross Bowl finals
Five out of seven teams will be from East Tennessee during the 2016 BlueCross Bowl finals.
Cheerleaders meet midfield to honor Knox County teen shot, killed
Before the game, cheerleaders from both schools met at midfield to release balloons in memory of Emma Walker.
High School football state semifinals preview
Nine area teams remain in the hunt for a state championship as we’ve hit the State Semifinals round of the TSSAA high school football playof…
All in the family for Campbell County and the Price’s
His care for the field, from mowing to aerating keeps him busy all season long. It’s been a staple of Campbell County’s year. But with wins …
Central-Fulton set for Quarterfinals showdown
Out of the 56 high school football teams still in the hunt for a state title, 11 are from the Knoxville area.
18 Knoxville area high school players nominated for Mr. Football award
Eighteen different high school football players from Knoxville and the surrounding area are nominated for the 2016 Tennessee Titans Mr. Foot…