6 Days of Christmas: East Tennessee helps Alzheimer’s patients

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — WATE 6 On Your Side is helping bring joy to Alzheimer’s and dementia patients this Christmas.

WATE and Lexus of Knoxville are teaming up with B97.5 and Alzheimer’s Tennessee, Inc. in an effort to make sure Purple Santa and his purple elves can visit area seniors and deliver gifts, especially to those who suffer from memory loss and may not have local family support.

Related: Lexus of Knoxville collecting gifts for Alzheimer’s, dementia patients

Donors can drop off items on the Alzheimer’s Tennessee “Wish List” to Lexus of Knoxville.

From Dec. 8 to Dec. 15, WATE will be highlighting the types of gifts donors can give.

Day 1: Give the Gift of Music

MP3 players with music

Music CD’s (the 1940s, 50s or 60s, big band or hymns)

Sing along DVDs

CD players and DVD players (for individual rooms)

Day 2: Think Texture

Afghans or fleece blankets

Fuzzy, warm robes and zip-up sweatshirts

Day 3: BIG and Busy

Bird feeders or miniature birdhouses (for painting)

Puzzles (Large-sized pieces)

Games (Jumbo-sized playing cards and simple table games)

Magnifying glasses

Day 4: Stay Warm

Socks or slippers with skid resistant bottoms

Men’s hats and scarves

Women’s hats and scarves

Day 5: Just for Him

Baseball caps and fishing hats

Men’s wallets and handkerchiefs

Day 6: Just for Her

Unscented lotion and hand sanitizer

Cosmetic bags or small purses

Nail polish and nail polish remover