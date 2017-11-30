6 Days of Christmas: East Tennessee helps Alzheimer’s patients

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — WATE 6 On Your Side is helping bring joy to Alzheimer’s and dementia patients this Christmas.
WATE and Lexus of Knoxville are teaming up with B97.5 and Alzheimer’s Tennessee, Inc. in an effort to make sure Purple Santa and his purple elves can visit area seniors and deliver gifts, especially to those who suffer from memory loss and may not have local family support.
Donors can drop off items on the Alzheimer’s Tennessee “Wish List” to Lexus of Knoxville.
From Dec. 8 to Dec. 15, WATE will be highlighting the types of gifts donors can give.
Day 1: Give the Gift of Music
- MP3 players with music
- Music CD’s (the 1940s, 50s or 60s, big band or hymns)
- Sing along DVDs
- CD players and DVD players (for individual rooms)
Day 2: Think Texture
- Afghans or fleece blankets
- Fuzzy, warm robes and zip-up sweatshirts
Day 3: BIG and Busy
- Bird feeders or miniature birdhouses (for painting)
- Puzzles (Large-sized pieces)
- Games (Jumbo-sized playing cards and simple table games)
- Magnifying glasses
Day 4: Stay Warm
- Socks or slippers with skid resistant bottoms
- Men’s hats and scarves
- Women’s hats and scarves
Day 5: Just for Him
- Baseball caps and fishing hats
- Men’s wallets and handkerchiefs
Day 6: Just for Her
- Unscented lotion and hand sanitizer
- Cosmetic bags or small purses
- Nail polish and nail polish remover