Wesley House chooses Garrett Wagley as new director

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Wesley House Community Center announced the selection of a new executive director.

Garrett Wagley will replace Tim Adams on Jan. 2. Adams is retiring at the end of the year.

Adams has helped the organization expand its services and building.

“This is an exciting time for Wesley House,” said John Eldridge, board president. “We’ve made great strides over the last few years and are looking forward to building on that momentum to serve and to meet more needs in the community.”

Wagley operated a public relations consulting business. Also, he has held chambers of commerce positions in Knoxville and Jefferson County.

“My entire career has been about building relationships,” said Wagley. “I look forward to applying that experience, along with my ability to raise an organization’s profile, to the important work of Wesley House.”