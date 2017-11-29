Fans chant ‘Fire Currie’ at Vols basketball game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Fans at Wednesday night’s University of Tennessee men’s basketball game against Mercer, disappointed with the search for a new head football coach, began chanting “Fire Currie” in Thompson Boling Arena. Workers apparently attempted to drown out the chants by turning up the music playing in the arena.

During his post game media conference, head basketball coach Rick Barnes said the chants were “disappointing.” The Vols won the game against Mercer 84-60.

Athletic Director John Currie is currently in the process of finding a new head football coach to replace Butch Jones who was fired earlier this month.

No deal was reached Wednesday with Purdue coach Jeff Brohm, and attention reportedly turned to NC State coach Dave Doeren.

Tennessee has also reached out to Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele and had phone conversations with SMU coach Chad Morris. Tennessee was pursuing Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy, who decided to remain with the team on Tuesday night. In addition, the Vols had a deal in place with Ohio State offensive Coordinator Greg Schiano, although the deal fell apart following a social media uprising from the Tennessee fan base and former players. Duke head coach and former UT offensive coordinator David Cutcliffe also turned down the Vols.