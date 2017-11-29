Multiple injured in crash on I-40 West in Knoxville

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
(Photo: KPD)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Many people were injured in a multiple vehicle crash in Knoxville early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 2:59 a.m. on Interstate 40 west near the I-140 and Lovell Road exit.

According to the report, a Volkswagen Cabrio was traveling west on the roadway when the river made a sudden lane change. The car clipped the front of a semi-truck which caused the driver to lose control.

The Cabrio came to a rest across the outside lane of I-40 and was hit by a Ford F-150 pick-up truck.

Multiple people were injured and transported to hospitals for various injuries.

There is no more information.

