Multiple injured in crash on I-40 West in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Many people were injured in a multiple vehicle crash in Knoxville early Wednesday morning.
The crash happened around 2:59 a.m. on Interstate 40 west near the I-140 and Lovell Road exit.
According to the report, a Volkswagen Cabrio was traveling west on the roadway when the river made a sudden lane change. The car clipped the front of a semi-truck which caused the driver to lose control.
The Cabrio came to a rest across the outside lane of I-40 and was hit by a Ford F-150 pick-up truck.
Multiple people were injured and transported to hospitals for various injuries.
There is no more information.