Mayor Burchett determine to help students impacted by ACT error

Related Coverage Bearden students consider legal action after ACT test mixup

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Some state and East Tennessee lawmakers are meeting in Nashville with ACT officials pushing for the testing agency to validate the scores of tests taken by some students.

However, the ACT is still refusing to reverse the decision that those tests don’t count.

It stems from a testing error at Bearden High School and the York Institute in Grainger County. The schools had to delay the testing date and received the wrong tests on the makeup day.

Related: Bearden students consider legal action after ACT test mixup

Hundreds of students were told they will have to retake the ACT because of the error.

Mayor Tim Burchett says the students are the ones being punished for a simple mistake. He plans to do whatever it takes to help them.

“I would to personally call these universities and colleges where these kids are going to be discriminated against cause no fault of their own,” said Burchett. “Hopefully we can eliminate any problems they have. It’s a lot of work that could be just the stroke of a pen for the folks at ACT.”

Mayor Burchett says he and the commissioner of education plan to dedicate a hotline to help parents and students impacted by the testing error.

Lt. Gov. Randy McNally released a statement saying, “It is fair to say there has been a loss of confidence in the integrity of the ACT in Tennessee. We cannot have a college admission benchmark that refuses to deliver scores. I am committed to making sure Tennessee students have a college admissions test that they can trust.”