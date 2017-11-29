London-based theater group in talks to acquire Regal Cinemas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Regal Entertainment Group, a leading motion picture exhibitor owning based in Knoxville, confirmed that it is currently in talks with Cineworld Group about a possible all-cash acquisition of Regal at a price of $23.00 per share.

Cineworld Group, based in London, is the second-largest cinema operator in Europe with 2,049 screens in 221 sites in nine countries. Regal operates one of the largest theater groups in the United States, with 7,315 screens in 561 theaters in 43 states, along with Guam, Saipan and American Samoa.

According to Regal, no agreement has been reached, and there is no assurance that any transaction will result.

Regal, currently headquartered in Halls, is in the process of moving it headquarters to an office tower on Knoxville’s south waterfront at the site of the old Baptist Hospital. The construction budget for the project is between $12-13 million.

The move will relocate 345 jobs to Knoxville. City leaders said Regal expects to add 75 more jobs in the next few years.

The company’s initial lease on their headquarters is 10 years, with two more 10 year options after that.