Knoxville volunteer crochets 1,000 hats for newborns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – By the end of this week, a local woman will have reached quite a milestone when it comes to donations. For years, Marjorie Cash has been using her favorite pastime as a way of helping others, and she’s making a difference one stitch at a time.

Cash started knitting and crocheting as a teen.

“I think I taught myself. I didn’t go for lesson or anything and its not hard to do,” she said.

Now Cash is 90 years old and showing no signs of slowing down. After years of making blankets and other items for family members, she has spent the last three years focusing on people she will likely never meet. This Friday, she will be turning in her 1,000th baby hat to area non-profits, including the American Heart Association.

“The red hats are going to the American Heart Association in February. The other ones I’m not sure yet, but I like to make hats for babies in hospitals,” said Cash.

Each hat takes between an hour and 15 minutes to two hours to make, meaning Cash has spent close to 2,000 hours helping others and used countless inches of yarn. Cash wouldn’t pass the time any other way.

“I get pleasure out of doing it and feel good knowing it is going to help somebody,” she said.

