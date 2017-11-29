Knox County mayor refusing to remove religious poem

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett is refusing to remove a poem with the word “God” in it from a county employee’s desk.

The poem sits at the desk at the Knox County Health Department.

A group called Freedom from Religion is threatening a lawsuit if it is not taken down.

Mayor Burchett says it is not going anywhere.

“I basically told them just forget it. We’re not going to take it down. These groups are extortion groups,” said Burchett. “They’re from out of town, out of state and they come in and threaten to sue you. They hire a local attorney to file a lawsuit and you pay them an extortion fee basically.”

The mayor sent an email to the group saying since the health department is organized under the mayor’s office, the poem will be staying.