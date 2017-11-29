Healing continues in Athens, year after tornado

Related Coverage 20 injured in Athens tornado early Wednesday morning

ATHENS, Tenn. (WATE) – East Tennessee was dealing with more than one awful natural disaster one year ago. There were deadly wildfires in Gatlinburg on November 28, 2016, but less than 48 hours later came a tornado hitting near Athens. The EF-2 left 20 people injured. Families have been sharing their stories of survival and rebuilding since then.

“I’ve never had an upstairs laundry room,” said Marie Morris.

The Morris family has been building their dream home on Highway 307 since April and they plan on moving in within the next few weeks. It didn’t come without experiencing an “It’ll never happen to us.”

“We survived a tornado,” added Marie Morris.

On November 30, 2016 Marie Morris and her husband Doyle had been asleep. It was chance that woke them up and so they decided to move into the basement.

Previous story: 20 injured in Athens tornado

“We got into that closet and it wasn’t a minute until that train came. We could hear it,” said Marie Morirs.

They heard trees cracking, glass breaking and the house falling down around them. The couple told each other their home had to have been hit.

After coming upstairs, Doyle Morris says it was a devastating sight.

“We looked up and it was sky. I mean it was just open sky. Everything was gone above our head,” he siad.

The couple says they’re thankful today and every day because they could’ve been hurt.

“We have been blessed with family, friends, strangers that have helped us through this year,” added Marie Morris..

While life has been full of surprises, the Morrises say they’ll never take anything for granted.

“This Christmas is going to be more joyful.”

Homeowners say since the tornado, they’re even more sensitive and cautious when severe weather is in the area. The Morrises say when the wind is especially bad, they find themselves rushing to the basement.

PHOTOS: McMinn County tornado View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (J-Boggs Multimedia) DanLee Photography DanLee Photography DanLee Photography DanLee Photography DanLee Photography DanLee Photography DanLee Photography DanLee Photography DanLee Photography DanLee Photography DanLee Photography DanLee Photography DanLee Photography DanLee Photography (J-Boggs Multimedia) (J-Boggs Multimedia) DanLee Photography DanLee Photography DanLee Photography DanLee Photography DanLee Photography (J-Boggs Multimedia) (J-Boggs Multimedia) (J-Boggs Multimedia) (J-Boggs Multimedia)