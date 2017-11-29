Former UT professor gets 1 year probation in assault case involving student

Related Coverage Former UT professor charged with assault after disagreement with student

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A former University of Tennessee professor, who was charged with assault after a disagreement with her student, was told the charge will be dismissed if she stays out of trouble during her one year of probation.

Judy Morelock was fired after the incident. Student Kayla Parker challenged Morelock in June about a question on a quiz, saying it was racist. Parker wrote about Morelock on her blog, after which the professor said her name was being dragged through the mud.

Then in September, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office said Morelock saw Parker at Earth Fare, where a witness said Morelock walked up to Parker, grabbing and swinging her by the arm. She then yelled and screamed at Parker in the store.

Parker told WATE 6 On Your Side Morelock’s probation agreement states she cannot have any contact with Parker in person or on social media, as well as her family, educators, employers or potential employers.