FBI, Alcoa police search for bank robbery suspect

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) – The FBI and Alcoa Police Department are looking for a man they say robbed a bank Wednesday afternoon in Alcoa.

The robbery was reported just before 4:30 p.m. at Capital Bank, 325 Joule Street.

The FBI says the man passed a note to the teller demanding money. The teller put the money in a brown bag the man brought with him and he ran off.

The man is described as a black male around six feet tall and 180 pounds, wearing all black clothing. FBI agents say he was soft spoken and wore his hair in dreadlocks.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at (865) 544-0751 or the Alcoa Police Department at (865) 983-3620.

