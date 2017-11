KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Samaritan Ministry is helping patients for World AIDS Day.

The organization will be hosting a 5K run and walk to bring together members of the community on Saturday at 2 p.m.

The event will be held in the 4th and Gill neighborhood. There will be a 5K run/walk and a 2-mile walk. The race will begin and end at Conception Catholic Church.