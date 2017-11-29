ESPN: Tennessee focusing on Purdue’s Jeff Brohm

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:
Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm directs his team during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa. Purdue won 24-15. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

(WATE) — The Volunteers are highly considering Purdue’s Jeff Brohm, according to ESPN.

Sources tell ESPN’s Chris Low that Tennessee officials are talking to the coach.

Brohm played quarterback for Louisville and was in the NFL. During his time in the NFL, he played for the San Diego Chargers, Washington Redskins, San Fransico 49ers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns.

Tennessee has reached out to Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele and had phone conversations with SMU coach Chad Morris.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s