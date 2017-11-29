ESPN: Tennessee focusing on Purdue’s Jeff Brohm

(WATE) — The Volunteers are highly considering Purdue’s Jeff Brohm, according to ESPN.

Sources tell ESPN’s Chris Low that Tennessee officials are talking to the coach.

Brohm played quarterback for Louisville and was in the NFL. During his time in the NFL, he played for the San Diego Chargers, Washington Redskins, San Fransico 49ers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns.

Tennessee has reached out to Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele and had phone conversations with SMU coach Chad Morris.