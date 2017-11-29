Dive team searches pond for missing 3-year-old girl in North Carolina

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCN/WNCT) — A dive team was called in Wednesday afternoon to help aid in the search for missing 3-year-old Mariah Woods.

The dive team is searching a pond off High Hill Road in Jacksonville, N.C. Authorities were also seen going door-to-door in the area and talking to neighbors

The 3-year-old is the subject of an Amber Alert after she was reported missing from her home on Dawson Cabin Road on Monday.

Early Wednesday morning, authorities released photos of a woman and child at a Walmart in Morehead City, N.C. in an attempt to determine if Mariah was the girl in the photo.

Around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the girl was not Mariah.

The photo marked a rare window of hope in a search that has so far been short on new information.

That was evidenced by a news conference Tuesday, during which the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI asked for tips but provided little in the way of new details.

“Every second counts when a child is missing, especially after the cold night we just had,” Miller said. “A detailed timeline is crucial in helping us find this little girl.”

The search began Monday and resumed Tuesday, with additional police units and assistance from the FBI. Throughout the course of the search, investigators have used everything from drones and helicopters to K9s in an attempt to find the girl.

Family members say Mariah shouldn’t have been able to get far because of an orthopedic leg problem, which causes her to wobble while walking.

Kristy Woods, Mariah’s mother, is pleading for her daughter to be returned safely.

“‘I’ll do anything that I can, whatever you want,” said Woods. “Just bring her home please safe and sound. She’s my baby. She’s my everything.”

Woods said she woke up Monday morning and noticed her daughter was missing from her bedroom.

She says the last time she saw her daughter was around 11:00 p.m. Sunday when she went to check on her.

Family members said there was no sign of forced entry or anything wrong with Mariah’s room but did mention the back door was unlocked.

Once they realized Mariah was missing, Woods and her live-in boyfriend called authorities.

Mariah’s grandmother said due to her grandaughter’s walking issues, she can’t imagine her wandering off. The family also said Mariah would not have left with a stranger.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office checked with Mariah’s biological father but said he does not have the girl.

The girl’s two older brothers were in the house when Mariah disappeared but are both safe.

Mariah’s mother describes her as their “little angel,” with a goofy, outgoing and talkative personality.”