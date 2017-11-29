Beware the driver’s license renewal scam

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you’re a driver and need to renew your license, beware of the online “driver’s license renewal scam.” Every month, thousands Tennesseeans are sent a reminder that it’s time to renew their driver’s license. However, you have to be cautious and recognize what website you are actually on before providing any information.

Some of the sites can be confusing or misleading if you don’t see or read the fine print.

Two months ago, Bill Durant got a letter from the Tennessee Department of Safety reminding that it was time to renew his driver’s license. Believing he was on the state’s website, he entered information and paid his fee by credit card.

“I expected my driver’s license to be arriving anytime within 20 days, 30 days, something like that,” said Durant. “I kept waiting and it never came.”

Durant went to the department’s office in Maryville to ask why delivery of his license was delayed. As proof, he carried two credit card receipts with him amounting to $23.

“The first thing that the man said was, ‘You have been scammed,'” Durant said. “I had no idea. He said that this has been happening that when you apply to that website, you are sometimes redirected to another website.”

Megan Buell, from the Department of Safety in Nashville, said others like Durant who go online to renew their drivers license are redirected to a service that provides information only.

“We’ve had a lot of customers who have unfortunately paid thinking they’re renewing their license on these websites,” said Buell. “There is that fine line of information stating that this is not a renewal service this is information only. So people need to be mindful of that.”

The business that charged Mr. Durant is called Support Service Inc. out of Idaho. Durant called the company.

“I just asked them why I was being charged for this. They said they were a consulting service, a support solution business,” he said. “I said, ‘I never got any support from you, And I don’t understand why you are charging me, I don’t understand how you came up, period.'”

So, Mr. Durant disputed the charges and Support Services returned his money.

“They said, ‘well it was a mistake and we will credit your account immediately’ and they did. They credited my account right away,” he said. “Fortunately for me I caught it and got in touch with them, they got it back to me. But I’m sure there are a lot of people who never do.”

Buell says to make sure you are not deceived, the only website where you can get your license renewed is through the state’s site: TN.gov/safety.