Bank robbery reported in Alcoa; police on scene

Capital Bank in Alcoa (source: Google Streetview)

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) – Police in Alcoa are investigating a reported bank robbery on Wednesday afternoon.

The robbery was reported just before 4:30 p.m. at Capital Bank, 325 Joule Street. Dispatchers said officers were responding to a hold-up alarm and when officers arrived on scene, the employees said they were robbed.

The FBI says they are also responding to the scene.

WATE 6 On Your Side will update this story when more information becomes available, including a suspect description.

