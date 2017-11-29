4-year-old with brain tumor receives books for library

(WATE) — A four-year-old cancer patient hopes to find happiness with the gift of books.

Doctors told Lena Tietjen’s parents the child only had months to live. She has an inoperable brain tumor, anaplastic astrocytoma.

“Lena’s strength inspires me to be stronger for her,” her mother, Erin Tietjen, told ABC News. “Seeing her beat the odds on a daily basis gives us faith that she will be our miracle.”

In October, the family thought Lena had a stomach virus. However, the child’s motor functions started to weaken on her right side.

Doctors at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia discovered swelling and fluid in the 4-year-old’s brain during a CT scan.

“[Her doctors] initially said that without treatments, she would have three months to live,” Matt Tietjen said. “But they were hopeful that chemotherapy and radiation could extend that to one year.”

Her parents wanted to do something to help their daughter be happy during her last final months. Lena loves to read, so a book drive seemed like a good idea.

“She loves to be read to,” said her dad. “She was always the one who would grab a book and take it to the corner to try and read it herself.”

A GoFundMe page was created by the child’s aunt. During the first delivery, Lena received around 150 boxes of books.

“Some of these packages were full with more than one book. This one box alone had 17 books in it,” said her dad.

“While so much has changed in our lives so quickly, the one thing that we can keep consistent for our children is snuggling together and reading a book,” he continued. “No matter what physical limitations and challenges that Lena faces in the future, we will always be able to share this experience and sense of normalcy, even if it’s just for a few minutes.”