2 dead after Wednesday morning crash on I-40

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A mother and her young son are dead after a crash on I-40 early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 2:59 a.m. on Interstate 40 west near the I-140 and Lovell Road exit.

According to the report, a Volkswagen Cabrio was traveling west on the roadway when the driver made a sudden lane change. The car clipped the front of a semi-truck which caused the driver to lose control. The Cabrio came to a rest across the outside lane of I-40 and was hit by a Ford F-150 pick-up truck.

The driver of the Cabrio, 31-year-old Sabrina Mae Brown, of Bean Station, Tenn., and her 3-year-old son, Adrian Alexander Johnson, were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver’s 1-year-old daughter, Alexis Amelia Johnson, was taken to UT Medical Center, where she remains in critical condition.

It is unknown if any of them were wearing seat belts.

The driver of the Ford F-150, 29-year-old Richard Lee Romano, was arrested and charged with DUI and possession of marijuana. He is being held on $15,500 bond.

The driver of the semi was not injured and was released.

