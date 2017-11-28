TVA says it has discovered new fish species

The Associated Press Published:
The Tennessee Valley Authority says the fish species, Percina apina, lives in the Duck River tributary streams in middle Tennessee. (Photo: TVA)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal utility says its biologists have discovered a new species of fish in streams in Tennessee.

The Tennessee Valley Authority says the fish species, Percina apina, lives in the Duck River tributary streams in middle Tennessee.

TVA aquatic biologist Jeff Simmons, who helped discover the fish, named it after the clean, clear waters where it lives.

TVA says the Logperch species needs silt-free substrates to thrive as it hunts aquatic insect larvaem including blackfly, caddisfly, mayfly and stonefly.

TVA says the discovery of the fish shows water quality work in the Tennessee River Watershed is working.

TVA monitors more than 700 sites for water quality throughout the Tennessee Valley.

The nation’s largest public utility powers 9 million customers in parts of seven Southern states.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s