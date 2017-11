NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Country star Shania Twain will bring her 2018 tour to Nashville next summer.

The tour kicks off May 3 in Tacoma, Washington, and will make a stop at the Bridgestone Arena on July 21.

Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

Twain released her latest album, “Now” in September. This is her first major tour since 2015.

Twain has sold more than 90 million albums worldwide.