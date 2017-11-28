Perjury indictment dismissed against Gatlinburg detective in Ooltewah rape case

Related Coverage Gatlinburg detective charged with perjury

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – An indictment for perjury against a Gatlinburg police detective who was accused of making false testimony during a hearing in Ooltewah High School rape case has been dismissed.

A ruling from Hamilton County Criminal Court Judge Tom Greenholtz says the February 2016 preliminary hearing was not authorized and therefore “any false or perjurious testimony given by Mr. Burns during that hearing… could not form the basis of a later charge of perjury.”

More online: Read the full decision [PDF]

Burns drew criticism after his testimony in a hearing for three adults accused of failing to report child abuse after the incident. On the stand, Burns surprised prosecutors by saying the boys’ intent wasn’t sexual and the whole thing had been blown out of proportion.

“Even with the heavy burden this case has put on Detective Burns, he has continued to serve our community in law enforcement while this case was pending,” said his attorney Bryan E. Delius in a statement. “Detective Burns was a first responder to the devastating wildfires in Sevier County that ravaged this community one year ago today. Since then he has worked with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Federal Bureau of Investigation in prosecuting cases of individuals defrauding charities set up to help fire victims, such as Dolly Parton’s My People Fund. Detective Burns looks forward to continuing to serve the people of Gatlinburg.”