Keep an eye on your holiday deliveries: ‘Tis the season for porch pirates

Related Coverage How to protect your identity and items on Cyber Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – You may not be the only one eagerly awaiting those Black Friday and Cyber Monday packages.

Porch pirates could be lurking in your neighborhood looking to steal packages delivered to your home.

La Vergne police Lieutenant Eric Goins says luckily the city hasn’t seen many cases of packages being stolen by thieves.

“We don’t have many; it doesn’t mean it’s not happening,” said Lt. Goins.

He would like to keep it that way but knows it’s a matter of time.

Related: How to protect your identity and items on Cyber Monday

“Expect these types of calls to start coming in close to Christmas,” he said. “These are crimes of opportunity.”

Monday morning in La Vergne, FedEx drivers were busy delivering packages, leaving them at the front door since most people were not home. Workers are extremely busy.

“Actually up until New Year,” a FedEx driver said.

We did a ride along with police, and it didn’t take long for Lt. Goins to spot several packages.

“Right there,” Goins said while pointing at a package on a front porch. He said it’s an easy target for thieves.

“If we were criminals, it wouldn’t take no time for me to run up there or for you to run up there, grab that box, throw it in back and we’re gone,” he said. “A lot of time during the day people are at work, neighbors are at work; they are not looking out for each other if they were home.”

Back in October in East Nashville, a man is caught on video walking up to a home and swiping a package.

Another case, a woman pretends to be opening the door of a home before stealing a package.

There are a few tips you can follow to avoid becoming a victim. You can schedule your package delivery time, request a signature before a package is left, use a UPS Store or Amazon Locker, or you could have packages delivered to your workplace.

“These packages are sitting on your front step and you’re not aware that they are there, or you’re not home when they are there,” Goins said. “If we can see them the criminals can see them too and the criminals are going to take advantage of that and are going to steal these packages.”

Lt. Goins said officers are being very vigilant looking for packages on front porches. He said often times they will knock on the door to let the people know they have a package sitting outside.