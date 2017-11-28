Gatlinburg survivors look forward one year after wildfires

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Survivors in Gatlinburg were rebuilding and healing one year after the deadly wildfires. Some were moved into their new homes while others were still building theirs. However, many said they did not want to dwell on the past but instead look to the future.

Susan Melchor and her son David were putting up Christmas decorations on Tuesday, something they could not do last year. Their Gatlinburg home turned to rubble one year ago after the wildfires. It’s a traumatic experience they are keeping in the past. Therefore, Susan Melchor said they spent the anniversary placing bows and ornaments on their brand new home.

“Instead of being a day of sadness but a day of joy,” she said.

She felt blessed to move in just a few weeks ago. She thanks the more than 200 volunteers with Helping His Hands Disaster Response for building their new home.

“Relieved and comfortable,” said David Melchor.

Becky Williams and her husband Richard were still rebuilding their home. Workers put down the foundation this week but not before the couple put their hands in the concrete to make their mark one year later.

“Call it ironic but I think it was part of God’s plan,” said Becky Williams.

The couple said they are looking forward to the future and are getting excited to see their neighbors rebuilding too.

“Our retirement dream has been on hold for a year and so we are just ready to get back in our home,” she said.