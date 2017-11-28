Gatlinburg, Sevier County honoring first responders, victims of wildfires

WATE 6 On Your Side will stream the ceremony live. Click here to watch from the WATE 6 On Your Side News App.

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Sevier County and the city of Gatlinburg are honoring those who died one year ago in devastating wildfires, while also recognizing first responders and the progress the community has made in the last year.

The special ceremony is being held Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Rocky Top Sports World Complex in Gatlinburg. The public is invited to attend. The complex is where thousands of Gatlinburg residents sought shelter in the days following the fires.

The city is also set to announce a permanent memorial to remember the 14 people who died.

