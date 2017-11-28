Gatlinburg, businesses reflect on past year since fires

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — One year since wildfires swept through the national park and Sevier County, Gatlinburg is still pushing to make sure tourists know they are open for business, as the city and businesses reflect on the past year.

As the sun rose on Gatlinburg on Tuesday, it was a stark contrast to a year ago, but even though the smoke has faded, the memories have not.

“About 11 a.m. I went out on our plaza and I shot a little video of how bad the wind and how orange it was, and I knew just from watching that something bad was coming,” said Ryan Desear, who runs the Ripley’s attractions in town.

The night of the wildfires, flames came dangerously close to the aquarium. But it is not the past that the community is trying to focus on. It is everything since then.

“People came. We asked them if you love Gatlinburg, please come back and visit. And they did,” Desear said.

One sign of progress you might notice is at Ripley’s Aquarium plaza. Last year after the fires, they were not able to get many Christmas decorations up. This year, though, they are even bigger and better.

Looking back on last year is still hard for many though.

“It’s still very difficult to wrap our minds around what happened a year ago. We’ve learned a lot of lessons,” said Marci Claude with the Gatlinburg Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The Gatlinburg Convention and Visitors Bureau focused its energy right away into bringing tourism back.

“The first half of the year, January to June, was very difficult for us. It started out really slow, and it was all about messaging,” said Mark Adams, President of the Gatlinburg Convention and Visitors Bureau.

They pushed advertisements across the country and finally made progress.

“From July until now, Thanksgiving… we’re starting to see business come back,” Adams said.

As they reflect on the past and a day that changed their community forever, they also look to the future.

“It’s been a very difficult year. We’ve grown a lot. We are certainly a stronger group of people,” Claude said. “This is an event of significance that is part of our history now. It’s part of who we are.”