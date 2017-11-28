Businessman Greg Fodness running for state representative

COSBY, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennessee businessman Greg Fodness announced he is running for state representative.

The Cosby resident hopes to represent the 11th District.

“I’m running because the 11th District is my home and I know it deserves better. I truly care for the people of this District and want them to have the best representation available to them,” said Fodness.

Fodness says he began his career when he was 20-years-old. He started off as a mechanic and then started selling muscle cars.

“I had to learn at an early age business skills and principals in order to succeed. Over the years I have grown in these skills and have founded several successful businesses. These skills are the same ones I intend to take to the State House,” said Fodness.

The Republican says his upbringing as a son of a WWII veteran has given him a work ethic.

“My parents made sure that I learned the value of hard work and integrity in your words and actions. They taught me that combining the ethic of working not only hard, but smart, yields it’s own rewards,” said Fodness.