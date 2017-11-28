ABC celebrates ’25 Days of Christmas’

(WATE) — ABC is celebrating the joy of the holidays with “25 Days of Christmas” programming before ringing in the New Year.

The countdown to “25 Days of Christmas” begins in November. Fans can watch “A Charlie Brown Christmas” on Nov. 30 at 8 p.m. “Magical Holiday Celebration” will air at 9 p.m. on Nov. 30.

“25 Days of Christmas”

Dec. 4

“The Great Chrismas Light Fight” at 8 p.m.

Dec. 7

“Shrek the Halls” at 8 p.m.

“Toy Story that Time Forgot” at 8:30 p.m.

“The Great American Baking Show” at 9 p.m.

Dec. 9

“Mary Poppins” at 8 p.m.

Dec. 10

“America’s Funniest Home Videos” at 7 p.m.

“Frozen” at 8 p.m.

Dec. 11

“The Great Christmas Light Fight” at 8 p.m.

Dec. 12

“The Middle: The Christmas Miracle” at 8 p.m.

“Fresh off the Boat: Do You Hear What I Hear?” at 8:30 p.m.

“Black-ish: Sugar Daddy” at 9 p.m.

“The Mayor: Grey Christmas” at 9:30 p.m.

Dec. 13

“Speechless: S-i-Silent Night” at 8:30 p.m.

“American Housewife” at 9:31 pm.

Dec. 14

“Disney Prep & Landing” at 8:30 p.m.

“The Great American Baking Show” at 9 p.m.

Dec. 16

“I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown!” at 8 p.m.

Dec. 17

“The Sound of Music” at 7 p.m.

Dec. 18

“The Great Christmas Light Fight” at 8 p.m.

Dec. 19

Prep & Landing 2: Naughty vs. Nice” at 8:30 p.m.

Dec. 20

“20/20: Christmas Cribs” at 10 p.m.

Dec. 21

“The Great American Baking Show” at 9 p.m.

Dec. 25

“Disney Parks Magical Christmas Celebration” at 10 a.m.

New Year’s

Dec. 26

“Happy New Year, Charlie Brown” at 8 p.m.

“Rudolph’s Shiny New Year” at 9 p.m.

Dec. 31

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” at 8 p.m.