7 ways to cut holiday shopping costs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – During the holiday season, buying gifts can be a lot of fun, but when the new year dawns, you have to pay the bill. Fortunately, a little planning can help you find great deals that allow you to rein in your spending.

Websites such as Cardpool and Raise sell gift cards at a discount. If you plan to buy a Christmas gift for your dog, Petco gift cards are discounted for up to 13.5 percent off. Over at Raise, discounts of up to 12.2 percent are available for gift cards.

Price breaks are great, but free is even better. For example, fill out surveys and participate in other activities at Swagbucks and you can earn free gift cards for popular retailers.

It usually does not pay to procrastinate, but holiday shopping might just offer an exception to that rule. Dec. 15 is Free Shipping Day. On that day, 125 retailers will offer free shipping with no minimum purchase required. Even better, retailers participating in the event promise to have your gifts delivered by Christmas Eve.

You can earn cash back on every purchase simply by visiting certain websites before you go shopping online. Ebates is one popular cash-back portal. Another is Ibotta. Cash-back portals receive a commission for referring online shoppers to merchants. When you buy something from a merchant that partners with a cash-back portal, the portal passes some of the commission on to you.

A couple of the best ways to save on holiday gifts are to sign up for email alerts from a retailer or to download its app. In both cases, you’ll be alerted when new deals arrive. In addition, many retailers will offer a bonus, such as 15 percent off your first purchase, simply for signing up.

Keeping an eye on a retailer’s Facebook page is another great way to keep on top of special offers.

Here is something new: a price adjustment app. Sometimes, you think you’ve bought an item at a great price. Then, an even better price emerges in the days or weeks ahead. Unfortunately, there is a great chance you’ll never even know about the deal you missed. You can avoid this fate by using a price-adjustment app.

For example, the Earny app tracks your purchases when a retailer emails you a receipt. If it discovers future price drops, it claims the difference on your behalf and sends you the money. For its trouble, Earny takes 25 percent of the refund, but you get some money back.