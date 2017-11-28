16-year-old reported missing in Cumberland County

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
(Photo: Crossville Police)

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 16-year-old girl was reported missing after she was last seen in Cumberland County.

Melida Gabriel Perez was last seen at Stone Memorial High School in Crossville on Nov. 16 at 3:30 p.m.

Investigators believe she may be with an adult male and is traveling to South Carolina. Perez is from Guatemala and does not speak English, according to her guardian.

Perez is described to have brown eyes and black hair. She is around 4-feet-11-inches tall and weighs 90 pounds.

If you see the teen, call the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s