16-year-old reported missing in Cumberland County

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 16-year-old girl was reported missing after she was last seen in Cumberland County.

Melida Gabriel Perez was last seen at Stone Memorial High School in Crossville on Nov. 16 at 3:30 p.m.

Investigators believe she may be with an adult male and is traveling to South Carolina. Perez is from Guatemala and does not speak English, according to her guardian.

Perez is described to have brown eyes and black hair. She is around 4-feet-11-inches tall and weighs 90 pounds.

If you see the teen, call the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.