Wreaths Across America deadline extended

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The deadline to donate to Wreaths Across America, originally set for midnight Monday night, has been extended to midnight Friday night.

The program raises funds to place as many live wreaths as possible on the graves of veterans at veteran cemetery locations. There are more than 15,000 veterans buried at the cemeteries in Knox County, which is taking part in the program again this year.

Fifteen dollars plays for a wreath made of live greenery to be placed at a grave. The three veteran cemeteries in the county are the Old East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, the New East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery and the Knoxville National Cemetery.

Because of logistics, Knox County officials are asking that all donations be made online by visiting http://www.knoxcounty.org/vets.