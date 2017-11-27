WATE to be off the air for some viewers for tower maintenance

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – WATE will be off the air overnight for some of our viewers as crews perform maintenance on our broadcast tower.

Beginning at midnight on Monday night into Tuesday morning, DIRECTV and Dish Network subscribers, along with viewers who use an antenna, will be unable to watch WATE. The outage will also affect some cable subscribers in outlying areas.

The signal will be restored Tuesday morning when local programming resumes with Good Morning Tennessee.

There is a possibility there will be more work on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. We will update this story if that’s the case.

 

