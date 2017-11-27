Roane Co. detective arrested for driving wrong way on I-40, DUI

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Roane County detective arrested for DUI on Nov. 17 resigned from his job on Sunday after 11 years of service.

Greg Scalf was stopped by police just after midnight on Nov. 17 after officers spotted him driving east in the westbound lanes of I-40 near Watt Road, according to an arrest report. When an officer spotted Scalf’s black SUV driving the wrong way, the officer followed behind him with lights and sirens on to warn oncoming motorists. When police saw a break in traffic, they were able to pull Scalf over.

When officers talked to Scalf, they say the smelled alcohol on his breath which grew stronger as he talked. Police say Scalf failed a field sobriety test and was taken into custody.

Roane County Chief Deputy Tim Phillips said Scalf began working with the Roane County Sheriff’s Department in September 2006. Phillips said Scalf was a model detective and was once honored as detective of the year.

Scalf was charged with driving under the influence and driving on the wrong side of the road.