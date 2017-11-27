Penn State trustee decries UT officials over Schiano deal

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Penn State University trustee released a statement Monday decrying University of Tennessee officials’ decision to withdraw their offer to Ohio State defensive coordinator and former Penn State assistant coach Greg Schiano.

In a statement, Anthony Lubrano said he had made it his life’s work to review and study the Jerry Sandusky child abuse scandal. Sandusky, the former defensive coordinator at Penn State, is now serving time in prison for sexually abusing young boys.

“I can confidently say that Coach Greg Schiano had nothing to do with the Sandusky scandal. Any stories about his involvement are completely uncorroborated and without basis in fact. To impugn Mr. Schiano’s character based on hearsay alone is irresponsible and unfair.”

Lubrano went on to criticize UT officials for their decision to withdraw the offer.

“It is disappointing that University of Tennessee officials have been influenced by the voices (and keyboards) of a grossly uninformed social media mob,” Lubrano wrote. “Had they sought to understand the truth of the matter, and stood firm in their offer, they would have seen firsthand the benefits of hiring a man of high integrity and strong character.”

Statement from Penn State Trustee Anthony Lubrano on Greg Schiano pic.twitter.com/eqSy4gb6wq — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) November 27, 2017

On Sunday, news leaked that Tennessee officials were working on finalizing a deal with Schiano. Protests from Tennessee fans, legislators and former players ensued and, a few hours later, it was announced that Tennessee rescinded its offer to the coach.

Tennessee Athletic Director John Curry and Chancellor Beverly Davenport released statements Monday on the coaching search and Schiano.