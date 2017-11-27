Knoxville Quarterback Club shares thoughts on near-hire of Greg Schiano

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Members of Knoxville’s Quarterback Club reacted to the news of the University of Tennessee nearly hiring Greg Schiano. These are long-time fans who pay a fee to be a part of this club. Athletic Director John Currie was scheduled earlier in the year to speak at this event but he did not show.

There was a unified sigh of relief at the lunch. Many members were happy to hear the deal with Schiano is off.

“I don’t think Tennessee fans would want anyone associated with Penn State and that scandal,” said Elaine Rhodes.

Court documents indicated testimony from Penn State staffer Mike McQueary that Schiano knew of Sandusky molesting boys — a claim Schiano denied in 2016. The allegations about the scandal followed Schiano to Tennessee despite previous stops as a successful coach at Rutgers, and then an unsuccessful stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before his current job at Ohio State.

Those allegations were Rhodes’ main reason for opposing the hire. She’s been going to these lunches for more than 20 years.

“Tennessee is a football family and we have always had coaches that have treated players like family. And that didn’t seem like a family situation to me,” she said.

Many questions floated around. Rhodes said members at her table were wondering why John Currie never showed.

Well-known fan and former coach Johnny Majors was recognized at the event and then shared his take on Schiano.

“I know Greg Schiano very well and I have great respect for him as a coach and as a person that I know,” Majors said.

It was a different take than others, including several Tennessee politicians. Rep. Jason Zachary wrote “WE as a TN community do not approve of Schiano.”

“A lot of politicians start to jump on board, giving people a hard time and bad time that they don’t know anything about,” said Majors.

Majors said the person who takes the job shouldn’t be worried about the fan base. He was also not worried about John Currie picking a good coach.

“He is a man of intelligence and certainly, he has good experience of what he is doing and that’s just a bunch of people shooting from the hip,” he said.