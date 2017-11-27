Knoxville mom in jail after death of 3-month-old

Related Coverage Teen mom charged with infant son’s death

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A teen mom was booked into jail Sunday after her three-month-old child died.

Tierra Williamson, 19, faces charges for first-degree murder after her son Adrian Prince Howard, Jr. died from blunt force trauma to the head and other areas of the body.

Officers went to an apartment at 1100 Lula Powell Drive on Nov. 17 after receiving numerous calls about a female hanging a baby off a third-floor balcony.

Officers found the baby’s father sitting outside of the apartment. According to the report, the father was crying and holding the infant.

The baby was bleeding and unconscious.

Officers found the suspect hiding behind window shades inside the apartment, according to the report.

The baby was taken to UT Medical Center and was pronounced dead.

Williamson was taken to the hospital for treatment under guard before being booked into jail.

She is being held on a $100,000 bond.