How to protect your identity and items on Cyber Monday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With Black Friday behind us, many people are now turning to their computers to get some good deals on Christmas presents.

Billions of dollars are expected to be spent online on Cyber Monday, but with online shopping comes another level of security: making sure your personal information stays safe.

“For the last few years we’ve trended upward online and e-commerce, so I think that you’ll see a pretty good trend that way especially with Amazon expanding its product offerings this year,” said Moxley Carmichael senior web developer John McCulley.

He said with more online shopping, the risk goes up that your personal information could be stolen.

He suggested a few simple things that can help protect you:

Do not shop through third party websites

Look in your browser bar for a small lock icon or https:// to ensure it is a protected website.

Use a credit card or Paypal when you check out. It’s easier to dispute false charges with those.

Avoid using public WiFi.

“There’s hundreds of ways to do it and hackers are getting smarter, but you know consumers are getting smarter too, so being aware of your surroundings is the best thing, just being aware of where you are and what you’re doing,” McCulley said.

Once you have found the perfect item online, having it shipped comes with its own risks. The Knoxville Police Department said this time of year they see an uptick in calls of stolen packages.

“During the holidays we all get very busy. We get distracted, and that’s why it’s important that we look out for each other,” said Capt. Bob Wooldridge.

It is best to track the package online to know exactly when it will arrive. Also try to have your package delivered to your workplace or a P.O. box.

If you cannot do that, ask a friend or neighbor to keep an eye out for your delivery, and do not leave it outside for long.

All of this is in an effort to make sure your happy holidays are not compromised by a thief in person or online.

“Make sure everyone has a good, safe, fun holiday period,” Wooldridge said.

If you think your personal information has been compromised dispute any transactions right away. If you’ve had a package stolen, contact police and the place you ordered from.