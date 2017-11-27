Holiday Festival of Lights to take place at The Cove

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Holiday Festival of Lights is starting soon.

The festival at The Cove at Concord Park will be from Dec. 15 to Dec. 30 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Pets on leashes are welcome.

The free event will feature a light display along a greenway coordinated with music.

There will be hot drinks and holiday snacks at the festival.

Attendees are able to bring non-perishable food items for The Love Kitchen. The organization provides meals, clothing and more to the homebound, homeless and unemployed.

The festival will not be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.