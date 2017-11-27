Holiday Festival of Lights to take place at The Cove

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
(Photo: Knox County)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Holiday Festival of Lights is starting soon.

The festival at The Cove at Concord Park will be from Dec. 15 to Dec. 30 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Pets on leashes are welcome.

The free event will feature a light display along a greenway coordinated with music.

There will be hot drinks and holiday snacks at the festival.

Attendees are able to bring non-perishable food items for The Love Kitchen. The organization provides meals, clothing and more to the homebound, homeless and unemployed.

The festival will not be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s