Gov. Haslam weighs in on near-hire of Greg Schiano

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam weighed in on the near-hire of Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano as the next coach of the Volunteers.

By law, the governor of Tennessee is chair of the UT board of trustees, but football coaching issues usually aren’t a question for the governor. However, after the university withdrew an offer that would have brought Schiano to Knoxville, Gov. Haslam weighed in.

“Governors don’t need to be involved in picking football coaches,” said Haslam. “That being said, I think we should all be concerned about a rush for judgement.”

READ MORE: Tennessee AD, chancellor release statement on Schiano

On Sunday afternoon, there was an unprecedented public outcry from Tennessee state lawmakers, gubernatorial candidates, fans and former players after word leaked that Tennessee was about to hire Schiano, a man once connected to the Penn State football program during the scandal there involving convicted assistant coach Jerry Sandusky.

Haslam had his concerns as well.

“I don’t think anyone looked at way things came down yesterday and said that ‘is the way it should happen,’ the governor said.

Court documents indicated testimony from Penn State staffer Mike McQueary that Schiano knew of Sandusky molesting boys — a claim Schiano denied in 2016. The allegations about the scandal followed Schiano to Tennessee despite previous stops as a successful coach at Rutgers, and then an unsuccessful stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before his current job at Ohio State.

READ MORE: Reaction to reports of Schiano deal

“In today’s social media world where there are no editors to stop and say, ‘is that true?’ you can have a tsunami out there before anyone every says ‘what are the facts here?'” said Haslam.

Tennessee continues its search for a replacement for fired head coach Butch Jones, who was relieved of his duties on Nov. 12.