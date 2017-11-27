‘Glee’ actress accused of domestic battery on husband

The Associated Press Published:
Naya Marie Rivera is seen in a Nov. 25, 2017 photo provided by the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office. Rivera, an actress on the former hit show “Glee” has been charged with domestic battery in West Virginia. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Sunday that 30-year-old Rivera was arrested overnight for domestic battery on her husband in Chesapeake. (Kanawha County Sheriff's Office via AP)

CHESAPEAKE, W.Va. (AP) — An actress on the former hit show “Glee” has been charged with domestic battery in West Virginia.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Sunday that 30-year-old Naya Rivera was arrested overnight for domestic battery on her husband in Chesapeake.

A sheriff’s office statement says Ryan Keith Dorsey told a deputy that Rivera struck him in the head and face. The statement says Dorsey had minor injuries and showed deputies a video that supported his account of the incident.

Agency spokesman Sgt. Brian Humphreys said the two were arguing over their child and Dorsey didn’t require medical attention. He declined to release further details.

The sheriff said Rivera was released after being arraigned.

She is known for playing Santana Lopez on “Glee.” Dorsey is also an actor and has appeared on shows including “Pitch” and “Nashville.”

