Florida teen in custody after grandmother found dead

(WATE) — A Florida teen is considered a person of interest in the death of his grandmother.

Logan Mott, 15, was detained Friday by the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol near Buffalo, New York. Law enforcement believes he was trying to enter Canada.

“He adamantly denies any involvement in his grandmother’s death and he’s very upset about it,” his lawyer Dominic Saraceno told ABC News.

The teen is being held on a grand theft auto warrant.

“My understanding is he has no history of crime, he’s a 9th-grade student, he’s a good student, he’s well-liked by his classmates. And the only type of medication that he is on is for juvenile diabetes,” said Saraceno.

Florida police named the teen a person of interest after his grandmother Kristina French, 53, was found dead in a shallow grave in the backyard of her son Eric Mott’s home in Neptune Beach. The teen also lives at the home.

Logan Mott has been detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection as he tried to enter Canada from the Buffalo, NY area. A big thank you to everyone for sharing and helping us get #LoganMott detained quickly. The investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/kAFP3fBFVM — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) November 25, 2017

His mother does not believe her son killed his grandmother.

“His mom is understandably very concerned,” the lawyer said to ABC News. “She does believe that he is not responsible, that he couldn’t be capable of that type of crime.”

Eric Mott reported the teen and French missing Wednesday when he found their home ransacked. According to ABC News, the father said several guns were missing from the home. The father is a corrections officer for the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say there were signs of foul play and French’s silver Dodge Dart was missing. The vehicle was found with the teen when he was taken into custody.

As of Sunday, Logan Mott had not been charged in the death of his grandmother.