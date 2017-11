KODAK, Tenn. (WATE) – Crews are fighting a fire at an excavating company in Sevier County on Monday afternoon.

The fire was reported at Kent Woods Excavating, 179 Kyker Ferry Road. Video from the scene shows a plume of smoke coming from the business, which is visible from a distance away.

No other details are known about the fire. WATE 6 On Your Side is working to find out more.

Download the WATE 6 On Your Side News App for breaking news, weather, sports and traffic alerts.