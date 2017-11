KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Organizations across the country will be raising money on Giving Tuesday.

Supporters can give back by helping those in need.

East Tennessee organizations raising money include East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, Tennessee Valley Coalition for the Homeless, the United Way, Free Medical Clinic in Oak Ridge, Safe Harbor Child Advocacy Center and more.

For a list of participating organizations, visit GivingTuesday.org.