SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WATE) – Fire crews are on the scene of a three-alarm house fire Monday night in Seymour.

The fire was reported around 6 p.m. on West Union Valley Road. Multiple fire crews are on the scene but so far there is no word if anyone was injured.

Refresh this page for updates.

Crews are responding to a 3 alarm house fire in Seymour. I’m seeing at least 7 fire trucks. #WATE pic.twitter.com/k29lmFiQBL — Madisen Keavy (@madisenkeavy) November 27, 2017

