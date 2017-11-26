Volunteer East Tennessee still looking for volunteers to rebuild Gatlinburg homes

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE)– Volunteer East Tennessee is in need of volunteers to help rebuild homes for Gatlinburg wildfire victims. The organization has helped clean-up home sites and rebuild several homes in the Gatlinburg area but there is still work to be done.

Patty Hopple is with Volunteer East Tennessee. She says the organization has seen a significant drop off in volunteers since the beginning of the year. She says Volunteer East Tennessee was having about 100 volunteers per day but now is lucky to have 20 per week.

“Things have slowed down quite a bit because of the volunteers we are in need of. Things are still progressing just at a slower pace.”

Group leaders are looking for both skilled and unskilled volunteers who are comfortable with construction. Volunteers should be able to use basic hand tools. Volunteers are need to be 18 years or older to participate. For volunteer dates, times and sign up information click on the Volunteer East Tennessee website.