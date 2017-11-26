Vol Nation reacts to possible Schiano hire

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2013, file photo, then-Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Greg Schiano reacts on the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Bill Feig, File)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – As reports of Tennessee nearing a deal to make Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano the next head coach of the Vols surfaced on Sunday afternoon, many took to Twitter to react to the potential hiring.

Many are upset about a deposition that tied Schiano to the Penn State sex abuse scandal. According to a 2016 Washington Post article, former Penn State assistant Mike McQueary claimed that Schiano knew that fellow coach Jerry Sandusky was molesting young boys. According to documents unsealed in 2016, McQueary testified that Schiano that “had come into his office white as a ghost and said he just saw Jerry doing something to a boy in the shower. And that’s it. That’s all he ever told me.”

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s