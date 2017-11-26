Vol Nation reacts to possible Schiano hire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – As reports of Tennessee nearing a deal to make Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano the next head coach of the Vols surfaced on Sunday afternoon, many took to Twitter to react to the potential hiring.

Many are upset about a deposition that tied Schiano to the Penn State sex abuse scandal. According to a 2016 Washington Post article, former Penn State assistant Mike McQueary claimed that Schiano knew that fellow coach Jerry Sandusky was molesting young boys. According to documents unsealed in 2016, McQueary testified that Schiano that “had come into his office white as a ghost and said he just saw Jerry doing something to a boy in the shower. And that’s it. That’s all he ever told me.”

I am upset with that decision, truly disappointing #justwhy #hardtorootfor — Nick Senzel (@LilSenzii) November 26, 2017

No John…. Greg Schiano will not help us win pic.twitter.com/SFisreUBvE — Keegan Mix (@KeeganMix) November 26, 2017

The very worst decision by @John_Currie for Tennessee Football would be to allow Greg Schiano to coach at the University of Tennessee. Will bring the shame of silence and complicitiy to the University. Wrong on so many levels. What kind of mentor can this man be??Shame on you! — Kathie Moore (@kathiemoore) November 26, 2017

From strictly a football standpoint, hiring Greg Schiano is totally justifiable. He did a great job turning around Rutgers. But the Penn State stuff is impossible to get past. I couldn’t have him on my campus if I was an AD/University President. — Dustin Kent (@dustinjkent) November 26, 2017

I would rather the VOLS lose every game for the next 5 years than hire Greg Schiano I would rather they bring back Lane Kiffin than hire Greg Schiano I would rather the team pretend its being coached by the ghost of Robert Neyland than hire Greg Schiano — Margaret Menefee (@MargaretMenefee) November 26, 2017

@John_Currie I will never watch another game never buy another ticket never buy another t-shirt or hat if you hire Greg Schiano. I will become a giant Georgia fan and move out of this embarrassment that you are putting us in — Ez Vol Fan (@ezvolfan) November 26, 2017

If we hire Greg Schiano I will cheer to every single team that plays against Tennessee. We have to have some type of moral standard that is higher than hiring a man who was complicit in the cover up of Jerry Sandusky. Do better @ChancellorDav @John_Currie — Bria Oakley ♡ (@bria_elizabeth) November 26, 2017

@John_Currie @ChancellorDav Greg Schiano is an inane option for the position UTK finds itself in. Are you tone deaf to the national #metoo phenomena…Who is providing this advice? Hire a firm! — James Evans (@JamesEvansFeed) November 26, 2017

@John_Currie do not hire Greg Schiano. I can believe you would even consider it. Hire him and you will lose a 28-year donor and season ticket holder. — Bethany (@bethany478) November 26, 2017

I don't think Greg Schiano will win an SEC championship at Tennessee, but he should return them to respectability and 8-10 wins seasons quickly. Will be interesting to see how his defense does in that conference. #Vols — Aaron Breitman (@aaron_breitman) November 26, 2017

Why are Tennessee fans mad about the Greg Schiano hire? Schiano basically turned Rutgers from an 0-12 glorified JUCO to a Top 20 9-3 squad before he went off to OSU – and his OSU defense has been stout since he's been there. What's there to hate? — Taylor Clark 🌴 (@TClark_1) November 26, 2017