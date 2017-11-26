Vol Nation reacts to possible Schiano hire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – As reports of Tennessee nearing a deal to make Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano the next head coach of the Vols surfaced on Sunday afternoon, many took to Twitter to react to the potential hiring.
Many are upset about a deposition that tied Schiano to the Penn State sex abuse scandal. According to a 2016 Washington Post article, former Penn State assistant Mike McQueary claimed that Schiano knew that fellow coach Jerry Sandusky was molesting young boys. According to documents unsealed in 2016, McQueary testified that Schiano that “had come into his office white as a ghost and said he just saw Jerry doing something to a boy in the shower. And that’s it. That’s all he ever told me.”