Sunday, Nov. 26 will be one of the busiest travel days of the year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – If you’re flying, driving or riding Sunday you’ll want to give yourself a little extra time.

The Transportation Security Administration projects this will be one of the top 5 busiest days ever. TSA agents expect to screen 2.6 million passengers at airports Sunday.

For those who will be traveling on the roads, AAA expects 9 out of 10 drivers will head home Sunday.

Navigation site Waze says you should avoid driving from until 1 and 3 p.m. Sunday and from 4 until 6 p.m. on Monday to avoid the heaviest traffic times.

