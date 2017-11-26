Small fire reported in apartment above Knox county sports bar

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Rural/Metro Fire was called to extinguish a small fire in a second-floor apartment above Okie Joe’s Sports Bar in Knox county last night.

Jeff Bagwell of the Rural/Metro Fire Department said that an Okie Joe’s employee was in the apartment at the time. People were also inside the bar when crews arrived and were evacuated.

The fire caused minimal damage to the bar and moderate damage to the apartment.

