Rural Metro Fire responds to west Knoxville house fire

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Rural Metro Fire Department responded to a working house fire Sunday night located on the 1100 block of E. Woodshire Drive.

Rural Metro Fire spokesperson Jeff Bagwell said that a second ambulance has been called to the scene and injuries were reported.

The extent of those injuries are unknown at this time. The call came in just after 10 p.m.

