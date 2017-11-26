Rural Metro Fire responds to west Knoxville house fire

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:
Source: Rural/Metro Fire Department

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Rural Metro Fire Department responded to a working house fire Sunday night located on the 1100 block of E. Woodshire Drive.

Rural Metro Fire spokesperson Jeff Bagwell said that a second ambulance has been called to the scene and injuries were reported.

The extent of those injuries are unknown at this time. The call came in just after 10 p.m.

WATE 6 On Your Side has a crew headed to the scene to learn more about the incident.

Stay with WATE 6 On Your Side for more information as it becomes available.

